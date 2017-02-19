Australian Qurantine experts invited to visit Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Ambassador in Australia Naila Chohan has promised to convince Australian Qurantine experts to visit Pakistan to facilitate export cooked chicken and other food products to Australia.

The Ambassador was talking to LCCI President Abdul Basit at a lunch she hosted in honor of LCCI delegation at her home. Consul General in Sydney Majid Yousafani, Ms Sally Deane from International issues branch of Austrade, Deputy High Commissioner Dr Khalid Ejaz, senior Official in Australian High Commission Amir Khan and LCCI delegates including Talha Tayyab Butt, Waleed Ayub, Haroon Samad and Salman Basit were prominent among other participants.

The Ambassador appreciated the Lahore Chamber for bringing delegation to Australia that has a huge business potential. She said that Pakistani businessmen who intend to do business with Australia should improve their standards as Australians are quite conscious about quality of products. The Ambassador said that she would re-strengthen High Commission’s liaison with Lahore Chamber to expedite volume of two-way trade and increase exchange of delegations. Speaking on the occasion the LCCI president Abdul Basit invited the attention of the participants towards untapped potential of Halal products in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan can get a considerable share out of $16 billion Australian Market of Halal products.

Abdul Basit said that the LCCI is preparing its recommendations to increase exports and as soon as the report is finalised it would also sent to all the Pakistani missions abroad. “The aim is to win maximum share of global exports commensurate to Pakistan’s potential”, he added and said that presently the situation is not as good as it should be, Abdul Basit added.

The LCCI President said that said that Australian technology and experience in Power Generation, Agriculture, Livestock, Sports goods, Information Technology, Health and Education sectors of Pakistan could play important role for economic uplift of the country. He said that with extensive natural resources, including oil and natural gas reserves, the fourth-largest coal reserves in the world and potential for hydropower, Pakistan offers marvelous opportunities to Australian businessmen.

Abdul Basit also stressed the need for an enhanced bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that both the countries can take the bilateral trade to USD 1 billion with some concerted efforts at public and private levels.

He said that dairy and livestock sector is growing well in Pakistan and there is still a tremendous potential of growth which can be explored through joint ventures between Pakistani and Australian businessmen. Similarly animal fattening projects are also picking up in Pakistan and the animals are being imported from Australia. Other important sectors are fresh fruit juices and beverages which promise excellent return on investments.

He said that Pakistan is an agro-based economy but unfortunately, most of excessive agriculture produce wasted due lack of post harvest technology. He said that Pakistan was striving hard to strengthen its agro-based and dairy industry. He said that in this regard, the professional expertise of Australian agro-based industrial sector could be very helpful. He said that there is a vast scope of investment in horticulture, cattle and sheep breeding, processing, canning, packing, and preservation of fresh fruits and vegetables.