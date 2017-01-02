Australian PM holds honourary lunch

Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held an honourary lunch for the Pakistan and Australia cricket teams on New Year’s Day at his residence in Sydney.

The Prime Minister welcomed both the teams and expressed his well wishes to the players.

Captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Steve Smith presented the Prime Minister with souvenirs.

The Pakistan team rested Sunday and will start training at the Sydney Cricket Ground from tomorrow ahead of the third and final Test match of the series beginning from January 3.

Australia have already clinched the series 2-0 by defeating Pakistan in Brisbane and Melbourne.—Agencies