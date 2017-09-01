Australian HC wishes Eid Mubarik

Staff Reporter

“Eid al Adha is an opportunity to celebrate, reflect, and through charity and prayer pay respect to all faiths. This has been stated by Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson in a message on occasion of Eid.

she said, Australia is one of the most successful multicultural societies in the world and the almost 62,000 Pakistani Australians contribute significantly towards making Australia a prosperous and harmonious society. Islam has become the second most common religion in Australia.