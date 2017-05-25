Australian HC felicitates Award Fellows

Muhammad Arshad

Australia’s High Commissioner Margaret Adamson and Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf Ali, Wednesday, ongratulated ten Australia Awards Fellows on the completion of their research on criminal justice reform in Pakistan. In this regards a serene ceremony to mark the completion of a workshop hosted was held here. The workshop was an opportunity to discuss the research findings of the Fellows on criminal justice issues including community-based dispute resolution, community legal empowerment, mental health and criminal justice, and abuse of anti-terrorism laws.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome the Fellows back to Pakistan, where I trust they will continue to advocate for criminal justice reform with the aim of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of Pakistan’s criminal justice system and the rule of law, for the benefit of all citizens,” High Commissioner Adamson said.

The research was completed at the Australian National University in Canberra with funding from the Australia Awards Fellowship program. Australia Award Fellowships are offered by the Australian Government to equip upcoming generations with the skills and knowledge they need to shape successful, inclusive and sustainable economic and social development.

Fellowships offer Australian organisations, from all sectors the opportunity to deepen and broaden links with leaders and professionals throughout the world through short term study and professional development.