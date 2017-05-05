Australian Global Alumni Network expands in Pakistan

Diplomatic Correspondent

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson has welcomed the expansion of Australia’s Global Alumni Network in Pakistan. Recently launched by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, the Network promotes connections to and among people from around the world, including many thousands from Pakistan, who have studied in Australia

Adamson said, “the Australia Global Alumni Engagement Strategy celebrates the achievements of alumni and aims to grow a global community that maintains strong links to Australia while also strengthening Australia’s connection with our region.”

Australia Awards Alumnus and President of the Alumni Executive Committee Faiza Rehman Syed said, “I am excited to be part of a global network of alumni who can support each other in professional and personal capacity – be it in our search for employment, dealing with reverse culture shock, or just sharing our experiences of studying and living in Australia.”

Membership of alumni networks provides opportunities for professional development, shared research and strengthened business connections. Australia is particularly focused on promoting professional development for women. The High Commissioner recently launched the Australian Alumni Women in Leadership Network to encourage women alumni to support one another in their professional development.