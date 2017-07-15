Australian expertise to strengthen Pakistan TVET training

Staff Reporter

Acting Australian High Commissioner Jurek Juszczyk Friday hosted a reception for 18 Pakistani private and public sector Australia awardees who will undertake a short course in Australia on technical vocational education and training (TVET) policy management. The short course will leverage Australia’s expertise to strengthen the capacity of key public and private sector providers of TVET in Pakistan, a press release said.

Juszczyk congratulated the Australia awards recipients noting that Australia was recognized as a global leader in TVET policy and management.

“Australia’s TVET sector is based on a partnership between government and industry and there are currently four million students enrolled in Australia’s training system.”

The awardees will participate in a three-week course, ‘Strengthening of TVET Policy and Management’ which will be delivered by the Queensland University of Technology. The course will also include site visits and key meetings in Brisbane and Canberra.

Executive Director of Pakistan National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, and Secretary Industries, Commercial and Technical Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farah Hamid will join the short course participants.