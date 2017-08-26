Australian Education Expo

City Reporter

AEO Pakistan is conducting its 32nd Australian Education Roadshow across 7 major cities of Pakistan.

Representatives of More than 16 top ranked International Universities are participating in the event providing a golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get expert advice and counseling for their future study endeavors.

After tremendous response in Lahore, the second exhibition of the series was held on Thursday in Islamabad at Hotel, hundreds of students along with their parents participated with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities.

Students expressed sincere gratitude for AEO Pakistan for providing them a perfect platform to have Free Counselling session with official representatives of top ranked international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.