Australia thrash Pakistan in final one-day

Observer Report

Sydney

After setting an imposing total of 369-7, thanks to a record opening partnership of 284 between David Warner and Travis Head, the Australians bowled Pakistan out for 312.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam scored 100 and Sharjeel Khan a quickfire 79, but the home side were always in control and celebrated Australia Day in style with a convincing win.

Warner and Head earlier got Australia away to a superb start.

Warner blasted 179 and Head 128 on their way to an opening stand of 284, a new Australian record for any wicket in ODIs.