Australia to support in vocational training

Staff Reporter

The Australian Deputy High Commissioner Dave Preston met NAVTTC’s Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema in NAVTTC Headquarters and discussed cooperation in Vocational Training between Pakistan and Australia. Secretary Development Hannah Bricks and NAVTTC officials also attend the meeting.

Mr. Cheema briefed the developments made by NAVTTC, Technical expertise, new trends, training of instructors, upgradation of institutions and establishment of centers of excellence came under discussion.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner Dave Preston highly appreciated the initiative of NAVTTC forincreasing thenumber of traineesto one lac for the Phase IV.

Strengthening the TVET sector of Pakistan is crucial to its social and economic development he added. The Australian delegation extended cooperation to boost TVET sector Pakistan and agreed to soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding to increase mutual cooperation between the two countries in this regard.