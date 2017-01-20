Australia seven-wicket win over Pakistan

Observer Report

Captain Steven Smith scored a scintillating century as Australia defeated Pakistan by seven wickets to go 2-1 in the five-match series at WACA, Perth on Thursday.

Chasing 264 runs to win the match, Australia were in all sorts of trouble after losing openers at the score of 45.

However, Smith along with debutant Peter Handscomb, scored 183 runs for the third wicket to seal a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Earlier, Young Babar Azam played a responsible innings as to take Pakistan to 263 for the loss of seven wickets at the end of their allotted 50 overs.