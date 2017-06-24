Australia-IOM ink $3m assistance for undocumented Afghans

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Australian Government and International Organization for Migrants (IOM) Pakistan have launched a two-year, $ 3 million project to help undocumented Afghans in Pakistan and their host communities, as well as their repatriation to Afghanistan. Australian contribution will enable IOM and its partners to help the Government of Pakistan to develop sustainable solutions for the estimated 500,000-600,000 Afghan nationals still living in Pakistan.

In 2016, an unprecedented number of Afghans returned to Afghanistan, mainly from Pakistan and Iran. They included over 250,000 undocumented returnees and over 380,000 registered refugees. This year, as of June 20th, over 100,000 Afghans have returned home, including almost 70,000 undocumented returnees from Pakistan. This is a 250 percent increase over the number of returnees during the first six months of 2016.

Australia’s contribution will enable IOM and its partners to help the Government of Pakistan to develop sustainable solutions for the estimated 500,000-600,000 Afghan nationals still living in Pakistan. ‘Australia is committed to partnerships, which promote stability in the region and to help the most vulnerable, particularly women and children,’ said Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson.

The new Australian funding will also help IOM and its partners to monitor migration flows and conduct host community surveys to help the Pakistani and Afghan governments, humanitarian stakeholders and returning communities to make better-informed decisions relating to safe and humane migration. IOM Pakistan will also use the funding to provide primary health care services and vocational business training for undocumented Afghans and host communities in Pakistan.