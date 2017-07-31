Australia foils airplane terror plot

Sydney

Australian authorities said Sunday they had stopped an allegedly Islamist-inspired “terrorist plot” to bring down an airplane with an improvised explosive, after four people were arrested in raids in Sydney. “I can report last night that there has been a major joint counter-terrorism operation to disrupt a terrorist plot to bring down an airplane,” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters.

Additional security has been put in place at all major domestic and international airports, with travellers told to arrive two hours early for screenings, he added. Officials did not specify if the alleged plot targeted a domestic or international flight, but Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reported that a local route had been the objective.—Agencies