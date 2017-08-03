Australia committed to empower women in Pakistan

Training session held for budding women entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Australian High Commission has sponsored the initiative to train women in social entrepreneurship and business development. The economic and political participation of women are key objectives of Australia’s foreign policy, and the Australian Government’s commitment to empowering women is reflected in Australia’s development assistance program in Pakistan and internationally.

This was stated by Ms Nicole Guihot, Acting Australian High Commissioner while speaking at the training session on women entrepreneurs for young female students here on Wednesday.

Hugh Boylan, Chair of the Direct Aid Program Committee at the Australian High Commission, Mr Mateen Amin, Manager of the Direct Aid Program, university students, industry experts and Bahria University faculty members also attended the event.

Delivering to Impact (DTI) organized a training session on women’s entrepreneurship entitled “Women Incubation for Change” at Bahria University in Islamabad.

The project aimed to encourage entrepreneurship among women and advance the concept of idea incubation for budding female entrepreneurs. Ms Nicole Guihot, Australian Acting Deputy High Commissioner, and Humza Afzal, Country Director, DTI , were present. The training session was funded by the Australian High Commission through its Direct Aid Program.

Over 100 young female students attended the training session from in and around Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The next round of training session will be held in Lahore on 4th August 2017.