Australia beat Pakistan in 4th ODI, win series

Observer Report

Sydney

Australia secured the one-day series against Pakistan with a commanding 86-run win at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, taking a 3-1 lead in the five match series.

Set an imposing 354 to win, Pakistan were never really in the hunt. After Australia made 353 for six on the back of a David Warner century.

Warner led the way but Pakistan did not help themselves, conceding a number of overthrows and dropped catches at crucial times.

Opener Sharjeel Khan whacked out 74 from just 47 balls, but once he fell to recalled leg-spinner Adam Zampa Pakistan’s fate was all but sealed.