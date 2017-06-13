AUJ, APC protest killing of journalist

Abbottabad

Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ) Abbottabad Press Club (APC) and other union of journalists of Hazara observed black day and organized protest rallies against killing of Bakhsahih Elahi journalist in Haripur.

AUJ, APC, Tehsil Nazim Ishaq Zakaria, Naib Nazim Sardar Shujah and civil society members gathered at APC and protested against the assassination of journalist.

The rally started from Abbottabad Press Club and culminated at Deputy Commissioner’s office here. Protestors also prayed for the slain journalist Bakhshish Elahi, strongly condemned the killing and demanded for the immediate arrest of the assassins.

President APC, Tehsil Nazim and other speakers addressing the rally termed the assassination as barbaric action and said that government should ensure security of the journalists’ community.—APP