Mohammad Jamil

EVERY year, Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) observe India’s Independence Day on August 15 as black day for having denied Kashmiris the right to self-determination as per UNSC resolutions. They also invite the attention of international community towards continued Indian atrocities unleashed against the people in occupied Kashmir fighting for their liberation from the Indian rule. Anti-India rallies are being held and protest demonstrations staged in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC. According to the organisers of the special Black Day programme, participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms and black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings by the protesting Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir, as they are not deterred by the presence of Indian army.

In Occupied Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) in a statement has said that India through a well-thought-out plan is pushing the Kashmiri people and resistance leadership against the wall. The APHC has also rejected the allegations levelled by Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) against resistance leadership, adding that it is a ploy to suppress freedom sentiment of people and through these arbitrary measures Indian authorities are harassing the leadership. The statement said that India is drawing flak in international fora; therefore it is resorting to extreme barbarism against people and resistant leadership out of frustration. Last week, peaceful demonstrations were held in the valley to protest against the suspension of life sentences by a military court to five Indian soldiers involved in the murder of three innocent Kashmiri youth. Hafta-e-Shuhuda (martyrs’ week) was observed from July 8 onwards on both sides of the Line of Control.

A complete strike was also observed in the state on July 8 to pay tributes to Burhan Wani, whose martyrdom had triggered a powerful people’s uprising in Kashmir, and at least 90 civilians were killed in Indian force’s action to break the uprising. In view of possible flare up, Indian authorities had announced a 10-day-long ‘summer break’ in educational institutions from July 6 although the summer was away. The internet and mobile phone services were snapped ahead of Wani’s anniversary. Enforcing security clamp down and curfew or curfew-like restrictions besides curbs on the movement of Kashmiri leaders and other key activists is a somewhat time-tested manoeuvre by the J&K authorities aimed at steering clear of face-off in open with Kashmiri leadership and its supporters. Yet, these measures could not stop Kashmiris from staging protest demonstrations in the Valley, and seven more people have been killed and more than 100 hundred injured.

Martyrdom of Burhan Wani had triggered protest throughout the valley and all parts of Kashmir, and his martyrdom infused a new spirit into the Kashmir freedom movement. Last month, martyrdom of his successor, Sabzar Bhat once again sparked fierce protests and agitation against the occupying Indian forces across the IOK. Instead of accepting the reality that freedom struggle is waged by Kashmiris, India accuses Pakistan of stirring Kashmiri uprising, which is a ploy to hoodwink the International Community on Kashmir issue and to hide state-sponsored atrocities on innocent people of IOK. International community must realize the plight of IOK’s people. Kashmir has been under unlawful Indian occupation since October 1947. Meanwhile, Pakistan government termed the US State Department’s statement declaring Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist an unjustified act of the Trump administration to please Modi. Come what may, Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle and take it to the logical conclusion.

Kashmiris have suffered death and destruction unparalleled in the recent history. They have witnessed more than 90,000 martyrdoms of innocent Kashmiris including 7,000 in custody, while more than 10000 women were raped and 107,509 children rendered orphans since Indian occupation in Kashmir. The big powers should understand the gravity of the situation and help resolve the Kashmir issue. However, it does not look like that they will do it because only when public protest fits into the geopolitical designs of the US and the West that they declare it a popular movement and honour it with the award of a colour label. The orange revolution of Ukraine, the rose revolution of Georgia, the cidar revolution of Lebanon and much earlier velvet revolution of Czechoslovakia would pale before the Kashmiris’ movement for their freedom, yet they were given colours by the colour-blind big powers.

It has to be mentioned that in none of the above cases was there a UN mandate to back them, whereas Kashmiris have been given their inalienable right of self-determination by the UN on January 05, 1949. International community should help resolve the Kashmir issue because tension between the two nuclear states would not only make the environment perilous for the region but also for the world at large. It is unfortunate that more than sixty-eight years have elapsed but international community continues to show apathy and indifference towards sufferings of Kashmiris. Big powers do not impress upon India to implement the United Nations Security Resolutions that bestowed on Kashmiris the right to self-determination. Even those countries that had in the past supported Pakistan’s genuine stance now suggest that India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir dispute through bilateral negotiations. They do not realize that many rounds of dialogue have taken place including the stalled composite dialogue, which was initiated in 2004, but to no avail.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

Email:[email protected]

