Augere deploys LTE for corporate sector

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Augere Pakistan becomes the first Pakistani company to deploy Corporate LTE in 11 cities of Pakistan. Currently, LTE service is available to mobile phone users only but with the introduction of LTE for corporate sector, businesses would get high-speed uninterrupted bandwidth and connectivity essential to run their business operations. Newly planned Premium Corporate LTE by Augere will be capable of delivering speeds of up to 100Mbps per customer. In phase one Augere is investing over USD 10 million for network deployment. Initially this LTE service is being launched in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala and Gujrat and company plans to upgrade the WIMAX network in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi by the end of 2017. Augere LTE is designed to meet the high-speed connectivity and data transfer requirements of Corporate and SME Clients especially in Tier-2 cities where the corporate clients demand High Capacity, Low Latency, Unlimited Volume, High Spectral Efficiency and Flexible Asymmetric Service Profile for large and small scale businesses. Jamal Nasir Khan CEO, Augere informed that Augere LTE would offer reliable LTE connectivity with optimum latency over licensed frequency band that too at highly affordable pricing than Fiber, VSAT and Radio links.