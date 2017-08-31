Auditor General’s office important in promoting transparency: President

City Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said the office of Auditor General of Pakistan is important in promoting transparency and national progress.

The President stated this in a meeting with Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir who called on him, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Mamnoon emphasized appointment of capable persons for conducting audit in government departments.

He stressed adoption of modern techniques by the relevant officials to enhance the capacity-building of audit staff. He expressed confidence that under the supervision of new Auditor General of Pakistan, his office would take effective steps for improvement in financial discipline and would focus on checking corruption and wastage of resources in government organizations.

President Mamnoon felicitated Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir in assuming his official responsibilities and expressed best wishes for his professional life.