Attention sought to make thalassaemia patients useful CitizenS

Hyderabad

Prominent Pediatrician and Professor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro Dr. Salma Shaikh Suday stressed the need of special attention towards Thalassaemia patients to make them useful section of the society.

The International Thalassaemia Day will be celebrated on May 8 (Monday) to raise the awareness about this disease among common public throughout the world including Pakikstan.

Talking to APP here in connection of the “International Thalassaemia Day” Dr. Salma Shaikh informed that Thalassaemia was on the rise in Pakistan and the statistics indicated that about three to four thousand children were born with the more virulent form of the disease, called Thalassaemia major every year.

She said that our mission was to ensure equal access to quality health care for all patients so that they could receive appropriate treatment and drugs free of charge or reimbursed by the government and in concurrence with the guidelines and standards of international experts, she added.—APP