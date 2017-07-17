Attack upon attack

Recently, a senior police officer Mubarak Shah was killed including his three police guards in a callous attack on (July 13) in Killi Deba, Quetta, which was indeed a cowardly act. The responsibility was claimed by a banned organisation Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

Regretfully, such gory incidents have been increasing rapidly in Quetta despite being a city on high alert. Terrorists have turned this city into a graveyard. All efforts must be made to tighten security in order to get rid of this core issue. The law enforcement agencies and people must come together to thwart evil designs of the enemy to make province of Balochistan a peaceful place to live.

AMMAR FAIZI

Via email

