Attack on lawyers’ community

Raza Ullah Khan

Lakki Marwat

Once again, lawyers’ community has been targeted by terrorist attacks. Three suicide bomber attacked a local court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which at least six people , including a lawyer, were killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s faction Jamaatul Ahrar, has come forward to claim responsibility for the attack.

Though it is not the first attack carried out by the Taliban in Charsadda on lawyers community. Last year in the same district, District Court Shabqadar was targeted by terrorists and that attack had brutally killed at least sixteen people. Though, the recent terrorist attack has put a question mark on the performance of various institutions which deal with the security of the nation.

This attack has proved that the Taliban can target any place at any time across the country despite claims that their back has been broken. In this regard, implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) is very important to counter terrorism. So, Government must implement NAP in every nook and corner of the country.