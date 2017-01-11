Attack on Kathua Muslims condemned

Sit-in outside Jammu civil secretariat

Kathua

Hurriyet leaders Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War while strongly reacting to the attack by Hindu extremist organizations like RSS and BJP on the helpless Muslims of Kuthwa have demanded a probe into the incident by international court of justice. The leaders in their joint statement issued in Srinagar said the Muslims are being targeted in India and in Jammu and Kashmir under a well-planned conspiracy. “The Indian government deliberately altering the demographic makeup of Jammu and Kashmir by settling non-Kashmiris in Kashmir to turn its Muslim majority into a minority,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed along with Awami Ittehad Party workers and some local Muslim leaders held a sit-in protest outside the civil secretariat in Jammu, today. The sit-in protest was organized against the Kathua incident and terrorizing of Muslim and other minorities in Jammu division.

“We are demanding that the state terror against the minorities especially Muslims should be stopped forthwith,” he said, “The Hindu fanatics have unleashed a reign of terror in the whole Jammu region,” he said. The protesters were carrying banners reading, “Stop Terrorizing Muslims and Other Minorities”, “Stop Communalizing Jammu and Kashmir Police” and “RSS aur Shiv Sena ko Lagaam do Lagaam do.”

The Opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the so-called Kashmir Assembly after the puppet administration failed to give any response on Kathua attack. Er Rasheed disrupted the proceedings of the House and asked the regime to explain its position over attack on Kathua Muslims. Rasheed asked the authorities to explain who was providing guns to RSS activists for attacking the Muslim community.

Earlier, CPI-M leader, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami while expressing the need of immediate dialogue with all stakeholders to resolve the Kashmir dispute urged India to stop jingoism and come clear on holding a dialogue.—KMS