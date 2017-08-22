Atrocities being committed in IoK

Maj-Gen Rehmat Khan

I only wish to draw a little focus of the readers, in Pakistan and abroad, on the atrocities being committed in Kashmir by the Indian Government against the very people whom it claims to be its citizens. In that endeavor, I am reproducing extracts from an Indian intellectual, Arundhati Roy’s book “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness”.

While travelling from Jammu to Sri Nagar by bus, she first beautifully describes the breathtaking view of the valley before describing the feeling of fear after crossing the Banihal Tunnel. “Autumn in the Valley was the season of immodest abundance. The sun slanted down on the lavender haze of Zaffran crocuses in bloom. Orchards were heavy with fruits, the Chinar trees were on fire.” According to her there you could smell the aroma of ripening fruits but then there was another scent, all Kashmiris knew well. “The smell of dread. It soured the air and turned their bodies to stone.” She describes the dreadful conditions on this road. The military deployment is so intense and thick that every fifty meters a heavily armed soldier was deployed. The deployment extended from the valley through the fields, orchards, bridges, huts, culverts, and shops in a grid right up to the mountains. These thickly deployed tense looking soldiers have orders to shot to kill on slightest indication or provocation or even inclination without slightest consideration for accountability. There were seven check posts on this roughly 61 KMs stretch of road. All the passengers in every vehicle were ordered to dismount along with his or her luggage and line up for physical search by the soldiers. How the search ends up, she describes,” after conferring with a hidden person in the Gypsy, a gleaming, strutting young officer pulled three young men out of the passenger line-up – you, you and you. They were pushed into an army truck. They were without demur. The passengers kept their eyes lowered.” Can you imagine, this is happening to those innocent people who may be travelling to meet, to grief with or greet a relative?

This book is full of stories of agony, torture and unbearable tyranny. One such story goes like this: From Srinagar to Bandipora the road winds through mustard fields. Wular Lake is glassy, inscrutable. Slim boats preen on it like fashion models. As part of “ Operation Good Will” the Army took twenty one children on a picnic on a navy boat. The boat overturned. All twenty one children drowned. “ when the parents of the drowned children protested they were shot at. The luckier ones died.” Indian Army claimed Bandipora has been liberated. But the operation which started at 3.30 PM previous day went on for the remaining part of the day and night. About a thousand soldiers were employed ( which in military terminology becomes a brigade operation). People were forced out of their homes at gunpoint. They had to leave their houses open, hot tea not yet drunk, books open, homework incomplete, food on the fire, the onions fried, the chopped tomatoes waiting to be added. As the crackdown wore on and dawn broke it was not just the occasional gunshots that tore through the people, but also the softer sounds of their cupboards being opened, their cash, jewellery and other valuables being stolen, their looms being smashed. Their cattle being barbecued alive. Big houses have been burnt. These have become a heap of rubble. No militants were found. Not even the bodies, perhaps they were never there. Two young men have been picked up from nearby. The Army had already announced that they have killed two militants. So it has to produce bodies. What a classic example of a counter insurgency operations! Any Army, even the Indian Army should hang its head in shame for treating its own countrymen in this manner.

Let me tell you another story. “ The boy had always wanted to make something of himself.He invited four militants for dinner and slipped sleeping pills into the food. Once they had fallen asleep he called the army. They killed the militants and burnt the house. The Army had promised the boy two canals of land and one hundred fifty thousand rupees. They gave him fifty thousand rupees and accommodated him in quarters just outside an army camp.” ‘’This boy was told that if he wanted a permanent job he will have to get them two foreign militants. He couldn’t kill anyone and present him as foreign militant. So he was stuck!” He was asked if there was a referendum whom he would vote for, India or Pakistan. Pakistan of course ! Why? Because it was our Mulk ( country )”.

Khadija ( a Kashmiri girl ) girl says in Kashmir when we wake up and say good morning what we really mean is “Good Mourning.”

I will now narrate story of how a young mother and her two years old ( first and last ) daughter died of the same one bullet. One well known freedom fighter died and his funeral procession was proceeding through the Main Street. From the safety of their balcony the baby and her mother watched the funeral procession and like everyone else they readied their bowl to throw rose petal on the coffin of the Shaheed. On the route of the procession 26 th Battalion of Border Security Force was deployed. One of the bunkers was located less than a 100 feet from the balcony where mother and daughter were sitting. A truck carrying fruit juices in the next street misfires and its bang caused panic. The panicky soldiers started firing automatic weapons. The crowd which was wedged in the narrow street was massacred. Some frightened soldiers turned their weapons upward and started shooting indiscriminately, one bullet of automatic weapon killed both mother and daughter whose only fault was that they were Kashmiri Muslims. Indian Government constituted a tribunal to inquire into the causes of massacre. The facts were never established as to how 17 innocent persons including a mother and daughter were massacred. This was Kashmir. It was Kashmir’s fault. It was Kashmiri Muslim’s fault. Life went on. Death went on. The war of liberation went on. In 1991, at the height of liberation struggle in Kashmir an Indian renowned scholar, Bhabani Sen Gupta, visited Pakistan. He was asked by Pakistani journalists as to how many Kashmiri Muslims were with India? He had replied , “ only one, Dr Farooq Abdullah.” Had he been alive he would now say, none not even him !

Please bear with me. I will describe the Interrogation Centre of Sri Nagar. Actually in Kashmir there is no interrogation. It is either questioning which meant a few slaps and kicks and then torture which was called interrogation. Roy describes how does this room look like. The primary feature was the smell of urine and sweat which was overlaid by sicksweet smell of old blood. The room looked like a rudimentary tool shed, kitted out with a couple carpenters’ work table, hammers, screw drivers, pliers, ropes, concrete pillars, a tub of filthy water, jerrycans of petrol, metal funnels, wires, electric extension boards, coil of wires, rods of all sizes, a couple of spades, crow bars and most prominently placed a jar of chilli powder. I am sure you can imagine the use of all these items in practising torture. But the pillars were the most favoured form of torture in Kashmir. They were used on prisoners ( read innocent people ) who were tied down while two men rolled the pillars over them, literally crushing their muscles. Roller treatment often resulted in the renal failure of the victim. “ The tub was for water boarding, the pillars for extracting finger nails, the wires for applying electric shocks to men’s genitals, the chilli powder was usually applied on rods that were inserted into prisoners’ anuses —.” Israelis can surely learn a lesson or two to torture Palestinians.

In Indian Held Kashmir death is everything. Career, Desire, Dream, Poetry, Love, Youth itself. In remote areas near the Line of Control the speed with which the bodies turned up, and the condition some of them were in, is not easy for Indian Army to cope with. Some were delivered in bags and some in small polythene bags, just pieces of flesh, some hair and teeth. Women flocked around police stations carrying photographs grown soft with tears. “ Please sir have you seen my boy anywhere? Have you seen my husband? Has my brother by any chance passed through your hands? And the sirs swelled their chests and bristled their moustache, played with medals and narrowed their eyes to assess them, to see which one’s desire would be worth converting into corrosive hope—.”

In Indian Held Kashmir there are no jobs for a skilled craftsmen, semi skilled or unskilled ! Only grave diggers have just work work and work, with neither any rest nor additional wages.

A word about a typical tormentor of Kashmiris. Roy talk of one Major Amrik Sing. This man possessed exceptional characteristics of a sadist, a torturer, a killer, who never felt any qualm for killing innocent people knowing fully well their innocence. The saddest thing is that he was provided that infrastructure of impunity within which to operate and kill by Indian Government. You would wonder how could a human being stoop so low. Perhaps it is for such people that Quran says,” We have indeed created man with best of the moulds. Then do We abase him ( to be ) the lowest of low. ( Surrah 95: Al Tin).”

These are not the stories that I tried to describe. These are realities and glimpses of the agony that Kashmiris are living through. When Kashmiri youth picks up the gun it is because the life does not offer him any opportunity like any other young man in another country. It is with desperation and also hope that Kashmiris will have Azadi some day.

I would strongly recommend that our Foreign Office must brief, present and narrate these and such incidents to the diplomats here in Pakistan. The Government sent some parliamentary delegations to some countries to highlight Kashmir Issue. It was a good idea but it would be better if more informed delegates are sent in future. It would also be a good idea to hold International Seminar on the atrocities being committed against the Kashmiris.