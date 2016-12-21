Momin Masood

Islamabad

An unfortunate disastrous mishap took place a few days ago, taking away life of 48 people on board including a preacher, a naatkhwan, a humanitarian and a successful businessman (Junaid Jamshaid) and Deputy Commissioner Chitral near Havelian in Abbottabad District. The flight, PK-661 was travelling to Islamabad from Chitral, a northern tourist destination in Pakistan, when it crashed.

The crash has raised many questions. Who should be blamed for this? The pilot, PIA or the (ATC) Air Traffic Controller, who was giving indications on this flight. This is the time to investigate by getting into the core of this incident and reaching to some solid conclusion.