Atlas Honda launches 150cc motorcycle

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

After dominating motorcycle market in Pakistan for decades with successful models in the category of 70cc, 125cc and a fast emerging 100cc bike, Atlas Honda Ltd., (AHL) has launched 150cc motorcycle to cater to the higher end segment.

With a recent investment of US $160 million ($110 million by AHL and $50 million by its vendors and group companies over the period of five years) on capacity enhancement projects, AHL is continuously working on serving the market with quality products and introducing new models.

“Under joint venture agreement Honda Japan contributes 35% of total equity of AHL. This ratio of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) speaks volumes of AHL’s vision towards the progress of the country,” said Afaq Ahmed GM Plants Atlas Honda.

“Due to robust growth in its per capita income and emergence of strong middle class Pakistani motorcycle market is gradually shifting towards higher engine capacity. This is evident from the sales of 125cc motorcycles which increased by 18% from 256,304 units in 2015-16 to 301,586 units in 2016-17,” he added.

“To offer an array of choices for Pakistani customers Atlas Honda is enhancing product line with higher end models and in coming days we will bring more products to meet the customer’s requirements,” he said.

The new Self Start Honda 150cc motorcycle built on latest technology not only provides a steadier ride and best fuel economy in its class but also gives unprecedented safety and security features to fit requirements of Pakistani customers.

Salient features include: CBF Inherent Turbo Engine Technology, ASV & ACV used for best engine performance, “High Performance Self Start System” using multiple roller bearings and spark-less brushes, 5-speed constant mesh, noncyclic Transmission for smooth gear shift. Maintenance Free powerful backup battery, die casted “Z Section Spokes” alloy rims best suited for Pakistani roads. The bike is packed with a number of safety features that cater to local needs. The magnetic ignition protection ensures use of only the original key to operate bike. Front disc brake, car type speedometer visibility, strong tail protection and protective chain guide system ensures a great riding experience with peace of mind.

Afaq Ahmed said that the annual capacity of Atlas Honda plants after the expansion is 1.35 million units per annum and production figures of last year were 920,640 units. “With increased production and another production increase under consideration we foresee no demand-supply issue in near future,” he added.

Talking about their plans for the export of this and other models, he said that they are already exporting some existing models to Afghanistan and Bangladesh. “We have a dedicated department that keeps on looking for opportunities for exports. We are looking forward towards that aspect as well. We exported 6456 units in 2015-16 and 7321 units in 2016-17,” he added.

“Atlas Honda has always pioneered the efforts to bring technology and employment to the country as a part of Atlas Group’s philosophy. Our claim is amply supported with localization of complex components like clutch, CDI unit, regulator rectifier, ignition coil and many others”, Afaq added.

“Continuing the tradition we have started project for localization of carburetor assembly as well. Within a year’s time Insha Allah we are hopeful to achieve the goal. Our aim is to bring top notch technology to the country with a resolve to pass on its benefit finally to Pakistani customer”, he added.