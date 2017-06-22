Atif Bajwa steps down as president bank Alfalah

Nauman Ansari to be new CEO

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The Board of Directors of Bank Alfalah Limited announced the resignation of Atif Bajwa from the office of President and CEO of the Bank, said an internal communication. Nauman Ansari, formerly, CEO Faysal Bank has been appointed as his successor. The communication said that Atif, who held the office of President and CEO for over five years, will be stepping down for personal reasons.

It may be recalled that Atif joined the bank in late 2011 after having served as CEO of MCB Bank and Soneri. During his tenure, Bank Alfalah transformed and expanded its network and operations, and received consistent upward ratings. The Bank also made significant improvements in its balance sheet and performance ratios. Under the guidance of the Board, the Bank saw remarkable growth in market value and profitability and is seen as financially healthy and stable.

Nauman Ansari will succeed Atif as President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, subject to legal and regulatory approvals. Nauman has served various banks during his twenty-four year professional career that includes leading institutions like SCB, BoA, ABN Amro, Fortis Bank and Samba. He joined Faysal Bank as Group Head, Corporate & Investment Banking in 2008 and was appointed President & CEO in 2014. Nauman is reputed to be a seasoned banker with strong professional acumen. He is a business graduate of Miami University, USA.

His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of the Board, said, “I would like to express my appreciation to Atif for his valuable contribution to the Bank, and I am happy to announce the appointment of Mr. Nauman Ansari as the new President & CEO of Bank Alfalah. He will provide strong and effective leadership to meet the Bank’s strategic objectives and build the franchise further. We wish him success in his new role.” His Highness further added, “We are confident that the banking sector of Pakistan will continue to show resilience whilst making positive contributions towards Pakistan’s economy and Bank Alfalah will remain the most reliable and digitally advanced bank of choice for its customers.”