Atif Bajwa may take over as SBP new governor

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Mr. Atif Bajwa, CEO of Bank Alfalah is believed to have won the governorship of the State Bank of Pakistan it is learnt from reliable sources Atif Bajwa is associated with the bank Alfalah since March 2011.

It is also learnt that Nauman Ansari is being named as the next CEO of Bank Alfalah. It may be noted that Atif Bajwa has been in a leadership role through different forums for years now. He was president at Overseas Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

He has also previously worked for MCB Bank and Soneri Bank as President and CEO. According to informed sources the official notification regard-ing governorship of SBP is expected to be released within a couple of days.

However, the acting governor SBP, Dr. Riaz Ahmed Riaz was also being tipped as the most appropriate person for the top job of SBP.