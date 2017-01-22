Athletics trials today

Islamabad

The trials to select athletes for the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held here at Jinnah Stadium on Sunday.

According to Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) President Major General (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi, some 41 players, including 32 men and nine women, are participating in a training camp to prepare for the Islamic Solidarity Games, which are scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan from May 12 to 22.

He said Pakistani athletes would take part in the 10 men and six women events. Men events include 100 metre race, 200 metre race, 400 metre race, 110 and 400 metre hurdles race, 4×100 and 4×400 relay races, javelin throw, triple jump and long jump while women events comprise 100 metre race, 200 metre race, 400 metre race.—APP