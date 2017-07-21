ATC wants Imran, Qadri’s assets’ details

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has asked for details of assets of PTI Chief Imran Khan and PAT Chairman Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri as both of them are accused in the case of torturing SSP Asmatullah Junejo during sit-in in 2014 The court has adjourned hearing of the case to August 24, as it earlier ordered to temporarily seize the properties of Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri till their production in court.

It is to mention that Islamabad Chief Commissioner has made contacts with other district chief commissioners acoss the country to seek the property details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture case. In letters written to the chief commissioners, the detail of properties belonging to Tahir-ul-Qadri and Imran Khan in the district were asked after which suitable action will be taken.

Speaking to media outside the court hearing the case on Thursday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the case. He lamented that the case, in which Imran Khan, Qadri and several others were booked for their alleged involvement in attacks on the SSP and state TV building during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, was being subdued.