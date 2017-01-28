ATC issues release order of Kanwar Naveed

City Reporter

An Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday while accepting the surety bond submitted by MQM MNA Kanwar Naveed Jamil in media house attack and anti-Pakistan sloganeering cases has issued his release order.

The ACT heard the case pertaining to attacks on media houses and raising anti-Pakistan slogans on Friday.

The court accepted the surety bond submitted by the accused and issued his release order. It is to be mentioned here that during last hearing, the court had granted bail to Naveed in two cases against surety bond of Rs2 million each while in three cases he was granted bail against furnishing surety of Rs one lakh each in every cases.