ATC issues arrest warrant against three MQM-P activists

Staff Reporter

An anti-terrorism court on Friday issued arrest warrant of three proclaimed offender of MQM in a case relating to instigating terrorism and harbouring and sheltering alleged terrorists and criminals in 90 office

MQM-Pakistan leader Amir Khan, former security in-charge of 90, Minhaj Qazi and other appeared before the court in the case.

During the hearing police presented report regarding declaring the absconding accused in the case as proclaimed offenders. The court issued arrest warrant for three accused in the case who are at large.

Police report said that process has been initiated against the absconding accused in the case. The sketches of the accuse are being prepared and letters are being written to Revenue officials regarding the properties of the accused.

The report said that police after completing the process for declaring the accused PO would submit report in the court on next date of hearing.