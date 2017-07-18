ATC to indict accused in Azam Tariq murder case on July 26

An Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad Monday postponed the indictment of accused Sabtain Kazmi in Maulana Azam Tariq murder case till July 26. The court was to indict accused in the case today but it was adjourned without any proceeding due to leave of ATC Judge Syed Kauser Abbas Zaidi. The accused was brought to the court room under foolproof security. His counsel Zulifqar Naqvi was also. It may be mentioned here that Golra Police Station had registered a murder case against Sabtain Kazmi in 2003 for his alleged involvement in killing of MNA Maulana Azam Tariq.—APP

Related