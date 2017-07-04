ATC fixes date to indict accused in Azam Tariq murder case

An Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad would indict the accused allegedly involved in Maulana Azam Tariq murder case on July 17.

The ATC was to indict the main accused Sabtain Kazmi in the murder case last day but it was postponed due to the leave of ATC Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi.

The main accused was produce in ATC court under appropriate security arrangements but the judicial remand of the accused was extended for further fourteen days due to the leave of ATC judge.

It may be mentioned here that the Golra Police Station Islamabad had registered a case against Sabtain Kazmi in 2003 for his alleged involvement in murder of Maulana Azam Tariq.—APP

