ATC extends remand of accused in student’s death case

Hyderabad

The Anti Terrorism Court here Wednesday extended by one week the judicial remand of the suspect arrested in the death case of Sindh University’s student, Naila, who was found dead in her hostel room on January 1st in Jamshoro.

According to the details, suspect Anis Khaskheli, who remained in the police custody on physical remand since his arrest was declared on Jan 6, was sent on 7-day judicial remand to Central jail.

Khaskheli was earlier sent to jail on the remand on February 11 after remaining with the police under physical remand for 36 days. The girl’s brother Nisar Ahmed Rind lodged an FIR at Jamshoro police station on January 6 nominating an unknown suspect through a mobile number.

The FIR contained sections 315, 316 and 509 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) and 15, 20, 21 and 24 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

The Jamshoro SSP Tariq Wilayat said the police traced Khaskheli as the suspect through his mobile number.—APP