ATC decides to indict Mirza, aides in arson attack, rioting case

Staff Reporter

An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday decided to indict former Sindh Home Minister and estranged PPP leader Zulfiqar Mirza in arson attack and rioting case in the next date of hearing. The court provided the copies of the case to the accused.

The ATC heard the case of arson attack and rioting case against Mirza and other accused. Dr Mirza appeared before the court along with his aides. Dr Mirza and his friends submitted application in the court pleading to exonerate them in the cases. They pleaded that the cases were fake and baseless which were instituted on political grounds.

Upon this, the court issued notice to the prosecutor and ordered him to submit reply by March 11, 2017.

Talking to media at the court, Mirza termed operation Raddul Fasaad as a major decision. He added that the Raddul Fasaad should be followed by ‘Raadul Corruption’.