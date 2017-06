Staff Reporter

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted three accused involved in kidnapping for ransom case after witnesses retracted their statements.

ATC-I Judge Sajjad Ahmad conducted the trial against accused Abid, Zeeshan Sikandar and Zeeshan Nazar.

According to prosecution, the accused kidnapped a child, Ahsan, from Shadbagh area on May 26, 2016 and demanded one million rupees ransom from the victim’s family.