Assurance to review new Trade Policy a welcome step

Carpet Manufacturers seek support for upcoming 35th Int’l Carpet Exhibition

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association has welcomed the decision of the government for reconsidering the Trade Policy of the country.

‘The government should announce new incentives by reviewing the Trade Policy by keeping the international requirement and standard in mind. It will enhance export of Pakistani products in international market and also helpful for boosting the export of Pakistani products abroad. Resultantly, country’s economy will be improved in a befitting manner.’

These were the views expressed by Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association Riaz Ahmed while talking to media persons on Sunday.

Riaz urged the government to include the suggestions submitted by all Chambers and Associations in the new Trade Policy so that positive results could be obtained though these incentives. He also urged the government to keep monitoring and supporting the industry so that 100 percent results could be achieved.

Riaz Ahmed has urged to government to direct the Commercial Attaches in Pakistani Embassies including Consulates abroad for marketing and advertisement of Pakistani products for enhancing exports of Pakistani products in international market.

He said that the 35th International Carpet Exhibition is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in October this year. He said that major countries of the world including South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member states are also scheduled to participate in the exhibition.

He hoped that due to positive impact, the exhibition will help Pakistan in enhancing its exports abroad. He urged the government to fully support the forthcoming exhibition.

He said that Secretary Trade Development Authority has already been approached and informed about the difficulties being faced in arranging the International Carpet Exhibition in October.

Secretary Trade Development Authority has promised to remove all the hurdles in arranging the International Carpet Exhibition and official patronage during the exhibition.