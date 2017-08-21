Assad: War still not won but West’s plots foiled

Amman

Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Sunday his country had foiled Western designs to topple him but his army had not yet won the fight to end Syria’s six-year-old insurgency.

In an televised address, Assad said that even though there were signs of victory after six-and-a-half years of civil war, the “battle continues, and where we go later and it becomes possible to talk about victory…that’s a different matter.”

He did not elaborate on that point. However, he said the assistance extended by stalwart allies Russia, Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement had enabled the army to make battlefield gains and reduce the burden of war.

“Their direct support — politically, economically and militarily — has made possible bigger advances on the battlefield and reduced the losses and burdens of war,” Assad added.

Assad vowed to pursue an offensive in Syria’s vast deserts, where he is backed by Iranian-funded militias and heavy Russian air power that have allowed his troops to capture significant ground from Daesh insurgents on several major fronts.

His government hopes to

steal a march on US-backed militias in the attack on Daesh’s last major Syrian stronghold, the Deir Al-Zor region that extends to the Iraqi border. The eastward thrust, unthinkable two years ago when Assad seemed in danger, has underlined his ever more confident position and the dilemma facing Western leaders who still want him to leave power in a negotiated transition.

“Our army is achieving one gain after another every day to eliminate terrorists…We will continue to attack terrorists until the last terrorist on Syrian land,” Assad said.

He said his country welcomed Russian-brokered local cease-fire deals that Moscow is seeking to extend elsewhere in Syria as these would end bloodshed and bring an end to the insurgency and pardoning of rebels who agree to lay down arms.

“The idea of these de-escalation zones is to stop the bloodletting … and the eviction of the armed groups handing over their weapons and the return of normalcy,” Assad said. “We have an interest in the success of this initiative.”—Reuter