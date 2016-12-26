Assad victory won’t stabilise Middle East

Ray Takeyh

The final conquest of Aleppo will mark another sad episode in the greatest humanitarian tragedy to befall the Middle East in modern times. The temptation in Western chancelleries is to concede to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s gain and organise various conferences to address offshoots of the conflict, such as the plight of the refugees. There has always been an asymmetry of commitment in Syria between Assad and his Russian and Iranian enablers, and America and its band of rebels. Still, it is too soon to accept defeat, as a stable Syria under Assad can only mean an unstable Middle East.

Assad and his troops may be able to evict the rebels from their urban strongholds, but they still face the daunting task of governing people whose family members were slaughtered by their barrel bombs. A sullen citizenry acquiescing to superior force is not the same as being welcomed back as liberators. So long as Assad presides over the population centres, there is the possibility of an insurrection and return of rebels to places they left under the barrage of Russian air power and assault of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. After what has taken place in Syria over the last five years, Assad can never be the undisputed master of his own house.

There is no denying that reclaiming most of Syria’s urban areas is an important triumph for Assad and a critical turning point in the history of the civil war. But the conflict will persist in the vast ungoverned spaces of Syria. These regions are populated by the IS, by other Islamic terrorists, and by rebels struggling for a better future for Syria and open to a constructive relationship with the United States.

It is the conceit of the Obama administration that it is hard to disentangle these myriad groups, a spurious claim offered to justify inaction. It is the last group that is still worthy of America’s support. Today, their plight may be desperate, their prospects more limited, but their cause is still worthwhile.

America cannot remain aloof from this conflict and dismiss it as an age-old blood feud of limited importance to its core concerns. It is time to take sides and buttress the battered Arab alliance against the revisionist Islamic Republic and its clients. Syria is just one of the battlegrounds of this conflict. Iraq and the Persian Gulf remain its two other essential theatres.

As Washington considers its path, it should be reminded that the fates of Assad and his Islamist nemesis, IS, are strangely intertwined. The destruction of the terrorists necessitates the demise of the dictator. The IS after all is the latest militant manifestation of Sunni grievances. Assad’s killing machine at the behest of Iran is the principal recruiter of Sunnis to the cause of radical Islam. If the IS were to disappear tomorrow, another radical group would emerge to take its place. So long as Sunnis remain aggrieved and beleaguered, there will be fertile ground for the rise of more IS to come.

As the Obamians leave the White House, they take with them the burdens of Syria. The Obama presidency will remain tarnished by the human carnage that it left behind in the Levant. The administration’s memoirists will brandish various defences of their eight years of rule, but the spectre of Syria will always be there. If President-elect Donald Trump and his team would like to escape this shadowed legacy, then they should think of ways to defang Assad.

Syria today is unofficially partitioning between urban areas tenuously controlled by the government, and the periphery where the rebels roam. It may still be possible to formalise these zones and make them safer. The costs of such policy should not be underestimated — but the on other side of the ledger is the price of inaction. The writer is Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and co-author of The Pragmatic Superpower: Winning the Cold War in the Middle East.

— Courtesy: USA Today