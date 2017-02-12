Assad to step down if there is public consensus

Damascus

President Bashar Assad of Syria will leave office “whenever the Syrian people don’t want me,” he told media Sunday in an exclusive interview in Damascus.

Assad, whose country has been racked by a civil war that has created nearly 5 million refugees, was elected in 2014 to a seven-year term (his third) with nearly 90 percent of the vote. The election, which was held only in government-controlled areas, was widely denounced as a farce.

Assad’s willingness to step down was contingent on first “defeating the terrorists” and establishing a “national unity government” after “dialogue between the Syrians about the future of Syria.” He added that there would need to be a “public consensus” on his leaving.—Agencies