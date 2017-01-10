Assad prepared to ‘negotiate everything’ in Astana talks

Damascus

Syrian President Bashar Assad said in remarks published on Monday that he was prepared “to negotiate everything” at talks set to begin in later this month in Kazakhstan, seeking to cast himself as a peacemaker after his forces’ recapture of Aleppo last month.

However the upcoming talks, brokered by Ankara and Moscow, are still in doubt as Syrian opposition groups have yet to confirm their participation.

In comments to French press from his Damascus palace, Assad also defended his troops’ deadly bombardment of eastern Aleppo, saying the alternative would have been to leave the city’s civilians to the mercy of “terrorists” — a term the government uses for all opposed to Assad’s rule.

Assad questioned the credibility of Syrian opposition groups backed by the West and Saudi Arabia, which make up the bulk of the armed and political opposition to his rule.

“There’s no limit to negotiations,” Assad said. The remarks were carried by the Syrian state media. “But who is going to be there from the other side, we don’t know yet. … The viability of the conference depends on that.”—Agencies