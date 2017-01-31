ASPSA to put all efforts to promote Sindh education

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has felicitated the newly elected office bearers of All Sindh Private Schools Association (ASPSA) and expressed his hope that the newly elected office bearers of the association will continue their efforts for promotion of the education in Sindh.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Jam Mehtab said that it was the need of the hour that the public and private sectors had to work together to achieve the goal of hundred percent literacy rate in the province.

He said that all stakeholders were supposed to work hard to provide better educational facilities to the children of the province and the private sector should extend its quality education to far flung areas in Sindh.

The importance of the private sector in promotion of education can not be denied. We are also striving hard to enhance quality of education at all levels especially in remote areas, he concluded.