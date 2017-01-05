Aspirations of people to be upheld: Jhagra

Reforms in FATA

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is taking personal interest in FATA reforms and aspirations of people would be upheld in this regard.

“Not a single decision will be forced on the people of FATA,” said the Governor. Moreover, he added, their suggestions would also be given due importance in all kinds of reformative and developmental works in FATA.

He expressed these views while talking to a representative delegation which called on him under the leadership of MNA from South Waziristan Agency Ghalib Khan Advocate here at Governor’s House.

The delegation apprised the Governor about some of the problems being faced by the people of respective area. They welcomed the steps being taken by the Government for uplifting the standards of life of people of FATA.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor said government was taking effective measures to address the problems of FATA people.

“Pakistan Army, security forces and tribal people have jointly offered innumerable sacrifices in their struggle to restoring peace in FATA and we all are proud of them.”

The Governor listened to their viewpoint and suggestions and assured resolving of their problems.