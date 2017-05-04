Askari Bank opts IRIS Omni Channel Payment Platform

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Askari bank has signed an agreement with TPS, to deploy IRIS Omni Channel Payment Platform to drive its digital financial services strategy for improved customer service. With the implementation of this solution Askari Bank will be compliant with the global Payment Card Industry standards.

“IRIS Payment platform will offer payment stability, scalability and flexibility,” said Syed M. Husaini, President & CEO Askari Bank Limited. “The improved process efficiency and the ability to quickly launch and market new services will help us increase our competitive edge.”

“We are committed to providing breakthrough payment solutions to Askari Bank and enabling them to give an enhanced digital banking experience to their customers,” said Shahzad Shahid, CEO at TPS. “We greatly value Askari bank’s trust in our solutions and are confident that this project will deliver long term benefits to the bank.”