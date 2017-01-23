Asiya condemns death penalty to youth by Kolkata court

Srinagar

Reacting to the pronouncement of death sentence to three youth by a local court in Kolkatta, who the court said belonged to Lashkar e Toiba, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Sunday said the three youth have been falsely implicated into the case. The three youth who have been sentenced to death are Muhammad Abdullah and Muhammad Younis from Pakistan and Muhammad Muzaffar from Kulgam Muhammad Porah in Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, the chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Syedah Aasiyah Andrabi said that the court didn’t have any substantial evidence against the youth. “This is a shameless judgment,” she said.

Aasiyah Andrabi termed the court claim that the youth were planning to carry out attacks in Kashmir claims as baseless and said that the youth were arrested on a mere suspicion and just a few documents and mobile phones were recovered from their possession, as per police report “Not a single ammunition was recovered from the three.” She said that announcing death sentence for the three was a travesty of justice as “Indian courts have been resorting to in the past”.

Describing the Indian judiciary as “biased” she said, “The Indian courts work at the behest of their masters in Indian home department and according to their policies.” “In 2016 we witnessed how eight SIMI members were taken out from jail and brutally butchered. This is the situation in India… Very dangerous situation has been created around Muslims in India and the judgment is the result of the same.” —KR