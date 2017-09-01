Asiya admitted to chest hospital after court quashes PSA detention

Srinagar

The J&K High Court on Wednesday quashed Public Safety Act against Dukhataran-e-Millat (DeM) chairperson, Asiya Andrabi, and her aide Fehmeeda Sofi. A single bench of M K Hanjura while quashing Asiya’s PSA detention observed that life and liberty of the citizens of the state are of paramount importance.

Both Andrabi and Sofi were admitted to hospitals Srinagar soon after, as their health has deteriorated while in Jammu’s Amphala jail, DeM secretary general Nahida Nasreen told Kashmir Reader.

“Asiya Baji was shifted from jail and admitted to Chest Disease hospital Srinagar after the judge saw her condition in the court room, where Sofi fell unconscious,” Nasreen told Kashmir Reader. “Sofi has since been admitted to SMHS Hospital for medical examination and treatment. She has become weak.”

Asiya and Sofi were brought to Srinagar this morning from Rambagh police station, where they spent a night after being brought from Jammu for court hearing. “They were presented before the judge separately.—KR