Asif, Salahuddin elected as President, GS

KP Swimming Association

Peshawar

Muhammad Asif Orakzai and Salahuddin Monday elected unopposed as President and General Secretary of the KP Swimming Association in an election meeting held with former President of the Association Arbab Arif in the chair.

Secretary General Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Kifayat Ullah Orakzai and Director Youth KP Aziz Ullah Khan acted as nominees of the KP Olympic Association and Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with representatives from various districts affiliated with KP Swimming Association attended the meeting.

Besides Muhammad Asif Orakzai and Salahuddin, Arbab Arif and Mehmood Bangash have been elected unanimously as Patron in Chief and Chairman of the Association. The other office-bearers of the Association comprising Islam Zeb (vice chairman), Syed Zafar Ali Shah (Senior Vice President), Ghulam Habib, Miss Shabnum, Noor Khan Khalil (Vice Presidents), Gul Badshah, Asad Khan, Shah Riaz Bokhari, Samina Khan (Associate Secretaries), Syed Rehman (Secretary Finance), Bisharat Khan, Khanadar, Zarka, Mobin Khan Khalil (Joint Secretaries), Riaz Khan (Office Secretary).

Speaking on this occasion, the newly elected President KP Swimming Association Muhammad Asif Orakzai thanked the house for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would work hard for the promotion of swimming in the province in particular and in the country in general.

He said Pakistan Swimming Federation have already approved holding of National Junior, National Senior Swimming Championship, Chief Minister Swimming Cup for the year 2017 and expressed the hope that the events would be organized in befitting manners.

He also thanked the support extended by Arbab Arif, a former President of the Association. He said decision would be made collectively and with due consultations so that the game of swimming could be promoted in the province.

He disclosed that All Pakistan Chief Minister Swimming Cup will be organized in August this year besides efforts would be taken for the conduct of National Senior and National Junior Age Group Swimming Championship at Adil Khan Swimming Pool, Qayyum Sports Complex.—APP