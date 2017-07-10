Asif reiterates demand for making JIT’s proceedings public

Sialkot

Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif Sunday reiterated the demand for making public the proceedings of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers issue. Under the prevailing political scenario, it had become vital that the nation should know about the two-month proceedings of the JIT, he said while addressing party workers here.

Khawaja Asif said several questions had been raised about the JIT’s conduct. The people must be told as to what the JIT had asked from Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his sons and daughter, and other family members, and what they replied. He said the persons rejected in the politics, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, were misleading the nation by making false statements about the JIT’s working.

He said the prime minister had set a unique example by presenting himself and his family for accountability and advised other politicians, including Imran Khan, to emulate and present thelselves for accountability. Imran Khan must have to appear before the JIT to give answers about the funds donated by the people to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, and how the same were spent and where, he added.

Asif called Imran Khan as ‘Dharna Khan’, who, he said, was the biggest hurdle in the smooth functioning of political system and economical stability in the country. He said Imran Khan was doing politics like the twelfth player of a cricket team, who had been waiting for an injury to any player in the field.

Asif said Imran Khan was trying to “fly feather-less birds” and get his desired results from the JIT. The prime minister and his entire family, he said, would be successful in the Panama Papers case with the blessings of Allah Almighty. The minister said Imran Khan had showed no-confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the PTI had become crazy to get the desired results from all national institutions by weakening them.

He said the nation wanted Imran Khan to be held accountable as well. The minister said projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were being launched successfully, which was a proof of economical stability in Pakistan.

He said the people of Pakistan were the biggest JIT as they could make any leader the prime minister and they would make Nawaz Sharif the prime minister for fourth time by giving a heavy mandate to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in general election 2018. He said the PML-N government had strengthened the national institutions and ensured supremacy of the law and constitution.—APP