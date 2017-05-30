Asif phones Murad, regrets at feeders tripping

Karachi

Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif made a call to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and regretted at the tripping of feeders.

According to a statement issued here on Monday by Sindh Chief Minister House, the Chief Minister speaking on phone said that the people of Sindh were facing severe difficulties due to load shedding.

He reminded the minister that he had promised him to decrease the load shedding and no load shedding will be done in Sehri and Iftari timings. The federal minister assured the CM that load shedding will be minimized and special care to be taken in Ramadan to this effect.

The Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has said the provincial government has requested the electricity distribution companies to avoid power outages during 3 prayer times in Ramazan.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed concerns that terrorists might take advantage of the blackout to attack any place of worship. “We know that during the Sehwan shrine attack there was an outage in the area,” Siyal said.

He informed that the Sindh Government had requested the power distribution companies to avoid load shedding during Sehri, Iftari and Taraweeh times when people gather in the mosques for prayers and fasting. The minister disclosed that around 100 mosques had been declared sensitive for the security reasons.—APP