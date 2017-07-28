Asif Kirmani elected Senator unopposed

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s political secretary Asif Kirmani was elected as senator unopposed on Thursday.

The senate seat fell vacant after the resignation of Dr Babar Awan.

An independent candidate Sarfaraz Qureshi’s nomination papers were rejected due to not being authenticated and certified whereas the other candidate Hafiz Nauman has submitted application to withdraw his papers.

Subsequently, Kirmani has been elected as senator unopposed. Election Commission will issue his success notification after completion of procedure.

While talking to media, Kirmani expressed gratitude to his party’s leadership. He said that they are the ones who obey judiciary.

“Politics of accusation is only being done from the past one year. Every conspiracy against the government will be unveiled soon,” he said. The political secretary asserted that Chaudhry Nisar is respectable for everyone.

He predicted that Nawaz Sharif will remain prime minister even after 2018 elections.—INP